WBPSC recruitment 2023: Notification out for for Miscellaneous Services, notification here

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited applications for the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment exam 2023 today, October 3. The application process will commence on October 5, 2023. The deadline for the submission of the application form is November 2, 2023. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

WBPSC Invites Applications for Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Exam 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The recruitment will be made to the following posts:

1. Assistant Child Development Project Officer

2. Disaster Management Officer/Block Disaster Management Officer

3. Block Youth Officer/Municipal Youth Officer/Borough Youth Officer

4. Block Welfare Officer/Welfare Officer

5. Inspector, Backward Classes Welfare

6. Assistant Agricultural Marketing Officer (Administrative)

7. Assistant Programme Officer

8. Controller of Correctional Services,

9. Inspector of Agricultural Income Tax

10. Consumer Welfare Officer

11. Savings Development Officer

12. Posts in West Bengal Subordinate Labour Service

13. Auditor of Co-operative Societies

14. Assistant Auditor, Board of Revenue

15. Extension Officer, Mass Education Extension

16. Lady Extension Officer, Mass Education Extension

17. Assistant Controller of Correctional Services,

18. Investigating Inspector

19. Revenue Inspector

Certain other posts may be notified subsequently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WBPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should not be below 20 years but not more than 39 years as on January 1, 2023.

WBPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹160. SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) having physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee.

WBPSC recruitment 2023 Selection Process: The examination will be held in three successive stages: Preliminary Examination (Objective Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written) and Personality Test.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON