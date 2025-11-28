West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has invited applications for Junior Engineer and Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of WBSEDCL at wbsedcl.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 447 posts in the organisation. WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Apply for 447 JE and Assistant Manager posts at wbsedcl.in

The registration process will open on November 27 and will close on December 29, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. Assistant Manager: 46 posts

2. Junior Engineer: 401 posts

Eligibility Criteria Assistant Manager (HR&A): Graduate in any discipline and MBA (2 years’ full time course) / MPM (2 years’ full time course)/ MHRM (2 years’ full time course) with major specialization in Personnel Management / HR or Post-Graduate full time Degree/ Diploma (2 years’ course) with specialization in Personnel Management / H.R from any University recognized by UGC/ Institute approved by AICTE/ IIM’s/IIT’s/XLRI/IITB Schools.

Assistant Manager (F&A): Graduate in any discipline and passed Final Examination from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Institute of Cost Accountants of India Or MBA (2 years’ full time) with major specialization in Finance & Accounts from any University recognized by UGC/ Institute approved by AICTE/ IIM’s/IIT’s/XLRI/IITB Schools.

Junior Engineer (Electrical) Grade-II: Full Time 3 years’ Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute/College duly recognized by W.B State Council of Technical Education.

Age Limit The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 32 years as on January 1, 2025.

Selection Process There will be a two stage selection process viz. Computer-based Test (CBT) and Personal Interview followed by PreEmployment Medical Examination as per prescribed rules of the Company.

The duration of the exam will be for 90 minutes and total marks will be 100 out of which 85 marks for MCQ based objective type test and 15 marks for Viva-Voca/ Personal Interview.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹400/- for UR/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS category applying for Assistant Manager posts and ₹300/- for Junior Engineer posts. SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

Candidates can pay the fees using Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking and other modes as made available to them in the Payment Gateway Service. No other mode like Postal Order/Pay Order/Demand Draft etc. for payment of Application Fees will be accepted. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBSEDCL.