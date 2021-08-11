Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / WCD Bihar invites applications to fill 17 posts, check details
employment news

WCD Bihar invites applications to fill 17 posts, check details

The Women and Child Development Corporation Bihar has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts on contract basis. The application forms are available on the official website, wcd.bih.nic.in and candidates can apply on or before August 30.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 02:13 PM IST
WCD Bihar invites applications to fill 17 posts, check details

The Women and Child Development Corporation Bihar has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts on contract basis. The application forms are available on the official website, wcd.bih.nic.in and candidates can apply on or before August 30.

Apply online

Job details

“The latest Reservation Policy of the Government of Bihar shall be applicable for this recruitment. Only eligible candidates as per the required eligibility criteria will be called for participating in further stages of recruitment. Reservation benefits will be available only to the applicants who have domicile of Bihar,” the WCD has said.

“There would be a probation period of 3 months. The candidate appointed shall not demand any government service/permanent position or any other benefit apart from the remuneration and benefits associated with respective positions,” candidates have been informed.

WCD works for Social, Economic and Political Empowerment of women and children through various policies and programmes. This includes creating awareness, mainstreaming gender concerns, providing institutional and legal support for enabling the needy women and children to develop to their full potential.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
graduate job
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

R Madhavan shares clips of empty airport and aircraft during journey. Watch

Comedian Atul Khatri has a hilarious solution for vaccine certificate hassles

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP