WCDC, Bihar Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for 213 Counselor posts

WCDC, Bihar will close down the registration process for Counselor posts. Candidates can apply online through the official link given below. 
Published on Oct 29, 2021 08:25 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Women and Child Development Corporation, WCDC Bihar will close down the registration process for Counselor posts on October 29, 2021. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of WCDC at wdc.bih.nic.in. The registration process was started on October 7, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 213 posts in the organisation. 

Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in psychology/sociology.  Candidates must have a minimum of 2 years of work experience with govt./non-govt. organization in relevant fields to apply for the post. WCDC reserves the right to shortlist candidates based on qualification and relevant experience.

Direct link to apply here 

WCDC, Bihar Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of WDC Bihar on wdc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on vacancy notice no 03/2021-22 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on login link.
  • Enter your login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The above-mentioned positions are on a contract basis for two years. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WCDC. 

