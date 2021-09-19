Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / West Bengal judicial service (preliminary) exam 2021 answer key released
employment news

West Bengal judicial service (preliminary) exam 2021 answer key released

The West Bengal judicial service (preliminary) exam 2021 answer key has been released and is available on the official website of the state public service commission, WBPSC. The WB Judicial Service (Preliminary) Examination was held on September 12, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 05:18 PM IST
West Bengal judicial service (preliminary) exam 2021 answer key released(HT file)

WBPSC answer key

The Commission has asked candidates to raise objections against the answer key from September 24. 

“All candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and bring apparent- incongruities, if any, to the notice of the Commission by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in in between 24.09.2021 and 26.09.2021,” the Commission has said in an official notification.

WBPSC judicial service prelims answer key: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website wbpsc.gov.in
  • Click on the answer key
  • Download the answer key
  • Raise objections between September 24 and 29

 

