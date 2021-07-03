West Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for Station Master posts

West Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Station Master posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of West Central Railway on wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to register and apply for the post is till July 25, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 38 posts in the organization. Candidates are advised to ensure that they are eligible as per the medical standards for the post. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a degree from a recognized university or its equivalent. The upper age limit will be 40 years for general candidates, 45 years for SC/ST candidates, and 43 years for OBC candidates. Candidates who are waiting for their final result of graduation are not eligible to apply for the post.

Detailed Notification here

Selection Process

The recruitment process shall involve a single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) and Aptitude Test and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of above-mentioned recruitment stages. The date, time and venue for all the activities will be fixed by the RRC and intimated to the candidates in due course of time.