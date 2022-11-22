Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / West Central Railway to recruit 2521 Apprentice posts, details here

West Central Railway to recruit 2521 Apprentice posts, details here

employment news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 01:10 PM IST

West Central Railway will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of WCR at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

West Central Railway to recruit 2521 Apprentice posts, details here (File Photo / HT)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

West Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of WCR at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 17, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2521 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50 percent marks, in aggregate, from recognised Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the eligible candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of average marks obtained in 10th class examination.

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/- for all candidates except SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, Women. The payment can be made by using debit card/ credit card/ internet banking/ e-wallets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP