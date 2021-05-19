Western Railway Recruitment: RRC invites application for 3,591 apprentice posts

Railway Recruitment Cell Mumbai has invited applications to fill 3,591 apprentice slots at various divisions, workshops within the jurisdiction of Western Railways for the year 2021-22.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC.

The application process will begin on May 25 and the last date to apply is June 24.

Age Limit: 15 to 24 years as on June 24.

Application fee: ₹100. SC/ST/PWD/Women applicants are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Education qualification:

Candidates should have passed Matriculation or class 10 with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from the recognized Board.

Technical qualification requirement: Candidates should go through notification for details.

Selection Process: Selection of the eligible candidate will be based on the merit list which would be based on the average of the percentage of marks obtained by

the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination.

Note: To know trade wise slot and other important details check notification.