WII recruitment 2021: Apply for 74 vacancies for biologists and other posts

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 04:23 PM IST
WII recruitment 2021: Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has invited applications for the various posts of Senior Biologist, Research Biologist, Office assistant, Project fellow, and Database Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Wildlife Institute of India WII at https://wii.gov.in/

The application process is underway and the last date to apply is August 20.

WII recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 74 vacancies out of which 5 vacancies are for the post of Senior Biologist, 48 vacancies are for the post of Research Biologist ( field component ), 5 vacancies are for the Research Biologist (Genetics component), 3 vacancies are for the post of Research Biologist (GIS component), 2 vacancies are for the post of Office Assistant, 10 vacancies are for the post of Project Fellow and 1 vacancy for the post of Database Manager.

WII recruitment : Examination Pattern

All the candidates will be sent an email on the registered email id on August 29 at 10:30 am. The email will contain a list of 6 essay topics, the candidate has to select one topic and write a minimum of a 300-word essay on the same. Late submission ( after 11:35 am) will not be considered and in case of multiple submission essays submitted within the mentioned time period will be considered for evaluation.

WII recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of WII at https://wii.gov.in/

On the homepage scroll down to the recruitment section

Click on the link that reads,’ Contractual Engagement of 74 Project Personnel for various Projects’.

Click on the online registration link

Fill in all the required details

Upload photograph

Fill the position applying for and click on submit

Topics
wii vacancy on offer wildlife institute of india
