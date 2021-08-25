Wildlife Institute of India Recruitment 2021: Apply for 52 posts

WII recruitment 2021: Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has invited applications for the various posts of Project Associate and Project Assistant. The application process began on August 25 and the last date to apply is September 5.

Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of the WII at wii.gov.in.

The initial period of recruitment will be for 6 months which may be extended depending on the candidate’s performance and the project needs.

WII recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 52 vacancies out of which 40 vacancies are for the post of Project Associate and 12 vacancies are for the post of Project Assistant.

WII recruitment 2021 age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates for the above-mentioned post is 35 years.

WII recruitment examination Pattern:

The online written essay will last one hour and be at least 300 words and will be based on knowledge of ecology, conservation biology, and relevant conservation challenges.

Candidates who pass the written essay will be notified for the personal interview via the official website and email. The final selection of the candidate will be in accordance with the performance in the interview and in order of merit as decided by the Interview Committee.

The details regarding the essay exam will be posted on the official website on September 7 at 10:30 am.

WII recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of WII at wii.gov.in

On the homepage scroll down to the recruitment section

Click on the link that reads,’ Contractual Engagement of 52 Project Personnel for River Dolphin Project’.

Click on the online registration form

Key in all the required details

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

