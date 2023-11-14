YSRAUF Recruitment 2023: Apply for Assistant Professor and other posts at ysrafu.ac.in

Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University (YSRAFU ) has invited online applications for Assistant Professors, Associate Professors and Professors posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 20. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ysrafu.ac.in.

Candidates have to submit the hard copy of the application form by November 27 till 5 pm.

YSRAUF Recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

Assistant Professors: 81

Academic Non-Vacation (Assistant Librarian/Assistant Director, Physical Education& Sports Science): 2

Professors: 16

Librarian: 1

Associate Professors: 36

Academic Non-Vacation (Deputy Librarian / Deputy Director of Physical Education & Sports Science): 2

YSRAUF Recruitment 2023 application fee:

For Assistant Professors / Assistant Librarian / Assistant Director, Physical Education& Sports posts: The application fee is Unreserved / BC / EWS category candidates. For SC / ST / PBDs the application fee is ₹2000.

For Professors posts: The application fee is ₹3000 for all categories.

For Associate Professors, Deputy Librarian, Deputy Director, Physical Education & Sports: The application fee is ₹3000 for all categories.

YSRAUF Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

After the submission of the online application form, candidates have to submit a hard copy of the application form to the following address:

To

The Registrar,

Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University,

Near Satellite City, Rayalapanthulapalle (Vi),

Chennur Mandal, YSR District, Andhra Pradesh–516162.