EPFO SSA 2023exam city intimation slip released at recruitment.nta.nic.in, download link here

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation India (EPFO) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Stage- I exam for Social Security Assistant Recruitment in EPFO. Candidates can download the exam city intimation slip from the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

EPFO SSA 2023 exam city intimation slip out at recruitment.nta.nic.in, get link (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Candidates can download the EPFO SSA exam city intimation slip using their application number and date of birth. The examination for the post of Social Security Assistant will be conducted on August 18, August 21, August 22, and August 23.

“The Examination City Slip for the aforesaid post is now available on the website, https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/. The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip using their (Application No. and Date of Birth) and go through the instructions contained therein”, reads the official notification.

EPFO SSA 2023 exam city intimation slip: Know how to download

Visit the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment Examinations of Employees’ Provident Fund Organization”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the city intimation link

Key in your login details

Your EPFO SSA 2023 exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

Candidates may contact the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO)-2023 by phone at 011-40759000 or by email at epfore@nta.ac.in if they have any problems downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation slip.