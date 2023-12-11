2773 candidates qualify in BPSC TRE 1.0 Supplementary result
A total of 2,773 candidates have provisionally qualified in the BPSC TRE phase 1, with the commission announcing Supplementary results for various Class 1-5, Class 9-10 and Class 11-12 subjects on Sunday. Subject-wise roll numbers of selected candidates have been uploaded to the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission: bpsc.bih.nic.in.
These are the direct links to check BPSC TRE 1 Supplementary results:
Class 1-5 General: 467 candidates qualify
Class 1-5 Urdu: 21 candidates
Class 9-10 Hindi: 104 candidates
Class 9-10 English: 353 candidates
Class 9-10 Urdu: 22 candidates
Class 9-10 Sanskrit: 108 candidates
Class 9-10 Mathematics: 708 candidates
Class 9-10 Science: 660 candidates
Class 9-10 Social Science: 291 candidates
Class 11-12 English: 11 candidates
Class 11-12 Mathematics: 2 candidates
Class 11-12 Zoology: 5 candidates
Class 11-12 Business Studies: 2 candidates
Class 11: 12 Computer Science: 19 candidates
After candidates who qualified for more than one post joined only one, the other post(s) remained vacant and therefore, supplementary results have been published to fill those vacancies, the commission said.
For further details, candidates can check the official website of the commission.