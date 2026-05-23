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44 inmates from prisons across Gujarat clear state board exams

44 inmates from prisons across Gujarat clear state board exams

Published on: May 23, 2026 05:21 pm IST
PTI |
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Ahmedabad, A total of 44 inmates lodged in various prisons across Gujarat have passed Class 10 and Class 12 examinations of the Gujarat state board, proving that one can find motivation to pursue education even in the most adverse circumstances.

44 inmates from prisons across Gujarat clear state board exams

As many as 22 inmates cleared the Class 10 examination and another 22 passed the Class 12 examination of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board , officials said on Saturday.

The Office of Gujarat Prisons and Correctional Administration encouraged the inmates who wanted to pursue studies, said a release.

"Under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and the guidance of Gujarat in-charge Director General of Police Dr K L N Rao, an inspiring picture of rehabilitation through education has emerged from jails across the state," it said.

The inmates were provided books and study material besides necessary facilities. Classes were conducted in prison for every subject and the candidates were also helped with filling examination forms.

The administration has set up libraries in state prisons where audio books are also available, the release said.

Dr K L N Rao congratulated the inmates who cleared the GSHSEB exams, saying successful inmates would be honored with certificates. The talented children of prison inmates would also be encouraged and supported, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
class 10 class 12 gujarat
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
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