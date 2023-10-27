Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Exam Results / 628 candidates qualify in UPSC NDA & NA 1 final results 2023

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 27, 2023 12:31 PM IST

UPSC NDA & NA 1 2023: Final results are now available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsc.gov.in.

A total of 628 candidates have qualified in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination (NDA & NA 2023), final results of which are now available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA & NA 1 final results 2023 announced

The written examination of UPSC NDA & NA 1 2023 was held in April 16, after which shortlisted candidates were called for interview by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 151st course and Naval Academy for the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), UPSC said.

For more details regarding these courses, candidates can visit the websites joinindianarmy.nic.in, joinindiannavy.gov.in and careerindianairforce.cdac.in, it added.

The results of the medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing the final result, the commission has informed.

The candidature of all the candidates is provisional and is subject to submitting of the required certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications, etc, it added.

For any further information, candidates can contact the facilitation counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission. They can also contact the helpline numbers 011-23385271 or 011-23381125 or 011-23098543 between 10 am and 5 pm on working days.

Here is the direct link to check results.

