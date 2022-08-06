Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AEEE 2022 results toady at www.amrita.edu, details here

Published on Aug 06, 2022 11:03 AM IST
Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering, (AEEE) 2022 will be released on August 6, 2022
ByHT Education Desk

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will announce the results for Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering, (AEEE) 2022 on August 6, 2022. Candidates will be able to check and download their result from the official website at amrita.edu.

Candidates can access their results by logging in to admission portal using their login information.

The computer-based test (CBT) mode of the AEEE phase-1 exam was conducted from June 17 to June 19, 2022, and the phase-2 exam was conducted from July 31 to August 2, 2022. There were 100 questions on the test, worth 300 marks.

The registration deadline is August 12, 2022. The first allocation will take place on August 17, 2022, and the trial allocation will take place on August 15, 2022. The second distribution will take place on August 24, 2022.

AEEE 2022 result: How to check

Go to the official website at www.amrita.edu

On the homepage, look for the result link

Key in your log in details

Your result will be displayed on screenCheck and take print out for future use.

