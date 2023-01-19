AIAPGET PG 2022 Counselling round 1 seat allotment result out at aaccc.gov.in

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee has declared the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates can check the AISPGET PG 2022 counselling round 1 result through the official website at aaccc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can physically report to the allotted college from January 19 to January 27.

“The final result of the 1st Round of AACCC-PG Counseling for the A.Y. 2022-23 has been uploaded on the AACCC-PG portal (www.aaccc.gov.in). Before proceeding for admission, candidates are instructed to download the “Provisional Allotment Letter” from the AACCC-PG portal”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check the Final Result of Round-1 PG Ayurveda

Direct link to check the Final Result of Round-1 PG Siddha

Direct link to check the Final Result of Round-1 PG Unani

Direct link to check the Final Result of Round-1 PG Homoeopathy

AIAPGET PG 2022 counselling seat allotment result: Know how to check

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the printout for future reference.