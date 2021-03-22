AIBE XV results delayed, check important notification

AIBE XV results delayed: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will declare the results of the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV in the fourth week of March. In a notice issued on Monday, March 22, BCI said, "The result for AIBE-XV held on 24th January, 2021 would be uploaded in the 4th week of March, 2021.”

In a notice issued earlier BCI had said that AIBE XV results will be announced in the third week of March. So students who are waiting for their AIBE XV results may have to wait for some more time, as the results are expected to be released any time this week.

Candidates who have appeared in AIBE XV exam can check their results at allindiabarexamination.com after they are announced.

How to check AIBE XV result:

1) Go to official website of All India Bar Examination at allindiabarexamination.com

2) Click on link for ‘AIBE XV results’

3) Key in your details on the login page

4) Results will be displayed

5) Take a printout of results and save it on your computer

The Bar Council of India has already released the answer key of the exam.