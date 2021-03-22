Home / Education / Exam Results / AIBE XV results delayed, check important notification
exam results

AIBE XV results delayed, check important notification

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will declare the results of the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV in the fourth week of March.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:31 PM IST
CMAT GPAT Results expected to be declared today(Hindustan Times)

AIBE XV results delayed: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will declare the results of the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV in the fourth week of March. In a notice issued on Monday, March 22, BCI said, "The result for AIBE-XV held on 24th January, 2021 would be uploaded in the 4th week of March, 2021.”

In a notice issued earlier BCI had said that AIBE XV results will be announced in the third week of March. So students who are waiting for their AIBE XV results may have to wait for some more time, as the results are expected to be released any time this week.

Candidates who have appeared in AIBE XV exam can check their results at allindiabarexamination.com after they are announced.

How to check AIBE XV result:

1) Go to official website of All India Bar Examination at allindiabarexamination.com

2) Click on link for ‘AIBE XV results’

3) Key in your details on the login page

4) Results will be displayed

5) Take a printout of results and save it on your computer

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ICAI CA Final, Foundation result 2021 out, check who topped and other details

ICAI CA Foundation final result 2021 declared at icai.nic.in, here's direct link

ICAI CA Foundation final results 2021 declared, here's how to check

JAM 2021 results declared at jam.iisc.ac.in

The Bar Council of India has already released the answer key of the exam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
law exam bar council of india exam result all india bar examination
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP