AIBE XV results expected to be declared soon at allindiabarexamination.com
- AIBE XV results date: The Bar Council of India is expected to soon declare the results of the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV on its official website.
AIBE XV results: The Bar Council of India is expected to soon declare the results of the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV on its official website. AIBE XV was held on January 24, 2021.
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results at allindiabarexamination.com after they are released.
How to check AIBE XV result after it is released:
1) Visit the official website of All India Bar Examination at allindiabarexamination.com
2) Click on the link for ‘AIBE XV results’
3) Key in your credentials on the login page that opens
4) Results will be displayed on the screen
5) Take a printout and save it on your computer
According to a notification issued on March 3, AIBE XV results will be declared in third week of March. “The result for AIBE-XV held on 24th January, 2021 would be uploaded in the 3rd week of March, 2021,” says the official notification.
The Bar Council of India had released AIBE XV answer key in January.
AIBE XV results expected to be declared soon at allindiabarexamination.com
- AIBE XV results date: The Bar Council of India is expected to soon declare the results of the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV on its official website.
JEE Main 2021: Last minute math revision tips for B.E/B.Tech aspirants
GPAT 2021 Results expected today, here's direct link for final answer key
- GPAT 2021 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 results on Friday, March 19.
KMAT 2021: 6 things to know about this management entrance exam
Authors of MBBS book linking Tablighi Jamaat to Covid-19 spike promise revision
JEE main Paper 2 Results 2021 declared, check NTA scores for B.Arch, B.Plan exam
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, March 18 announced the results (NTA scores) of JEE Main Paper 2 February 2021 examinations.
SSC SI in Delhi Police Paper 2 exam postponed, check fresh date here
- SSC SI in Delhi Police Paper 2 exam: Candidates can check the SSC revised examination schedule online at ssc.nic.in.
SSC exam calendar 2021 revised for Steno, JE, CHSL and SI in Delhi Police exams
- SSC Revised Dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the dates for conduct of various examinations in view of conduct of assembly elections in some States/Union Territories during the months of March and April.
JEE Main March 2021 exam: Difficulty level of paper was moderate, say students
- JEE Main March 2021 Day 3: The second session of JEE Mains exams began on March 16, 2021. The examination was held at 792 centres in 334 cities.
APPSC SI admit card 2021 released at appsc.gov.in, here's how to download
- APPSC SI admit card 2021: Candidates who will be appearing for the APPSC SI PET/PST 2021 can download their hall tickets online at appsc.gov.in on or before May 6, 2021.
CAs are now equivalent to Post Graduates: How to become a Chartered Accountant
GATE final answer key 2021 released, here's direct link
- GATE final answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2021 examination can check the final answer key online at gate.iitb.ac.in.
KPSC 10th level prelims answer keys 2021 released, direct link here
- Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Wednesday, March 17, released the provisional answer key for Common Preliminary Examination (SSLC Level)–Stage 1, (SSLC Level) - Stage II, (SSLC Level)- Stage III and (SSLC Level) - Satge IV examinations.
NIFT Results 2021: NIFT admission test results announced, check it here
- NIFT admission written test results 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Wednesday declared the written test results of its entrance exam.
SWAYAM March admit card 2021 released at swayam.gov.in, here's direct link
- SWAYAM March admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the SWAYAM March exam 2021 can download their hall tickets online at swayam.gov.in.