Bar Council of India is going to announce result of the seventeenth All India Bar Examination (AIBE 17 or AIBE XVII) soon. Candidates can check it on allindiabarexamination.com and barcouncilofindia.org. The exam was held on February 5, 2023 and the final answer key was released yesterday, April 19.

AIBE XVII (17) results soon on allindiabarexamination.com, see details

The provisional answer key of AIBE 17 was issued in February and the revised key was issued on April 14. Now, the final answer key, which is used for results, has been released.

BCI said that two questions have been removed and the result would be computed on the basis of the remaining 98 questions.

AIBE is a certification exam which is which enables law graduates to practice in a court in India.

How to check AIBE XVII result

Go to the exam website. On the home page, find and open the AIBE 17 result link. Enter your credentials and login. Check your result. Download it and take printout for future uses.