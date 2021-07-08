AIIMS M.S.c Nursing result declared for 2021 session, check it here

AIIMS M.S.c Nursing Result: The AIIMS M.Sc Nursing 2021 Results have been released on the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Students who have taken the examinations can check their results on the official website at https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/.

The candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination for M.S.c nursing course have been called for counseling/seat allocation.

The M.Sc. Nursing Course Entrance Examination was conducted on June 27 for AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, and AIIMS Rishikesh.

The Seat Allocation will be done in an online mode. Time schedule for choice filling, rules & procedures of online Seat Allocation will be published in due course of time.

As per the notification, ‘If the actual number of seats is not filled from the candidates called for the 1st round of Seat Allocation, the other qualified candidates may be called in subsequent rounds of Seat Allocation.

All the candidates who have applied for the M.S.c nursing course examination can check their results on the official website of www.aiimsexams.ac.in with their login credentials.

For updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website.