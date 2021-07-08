Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / AIIMS M.S.c Nursing result declared for 2021 session, check it here
exam results

AIIMS M.S.c Nursing result declared for 2021 session, check it here

AIIMS M.Sc. Nursing result 2021 released on the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 02:39 PM IST
AIIMS M.Sc. Nursing result declared at https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/

AIIMS M.S.c Nursing Result: The AIIMS M.Sc Nursing 2021 Results have been released on the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Students who have taken the examinations can check their results on the official website at https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/.

The candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination for M.S.c nursing course have been called for counseling/seat allocation.

The M.Sc. Nursing Course Entrance Examination was conducted on June 27 for AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, and AIIMS Rishikesh.

The Seat Allocation will be done in an online mode. Time schedule for choice filling, rules & procedures of online Seat Allocation will be published in due course of time.

As per the notification, ‘If the actual number of seats is not filled from the candidates called for the 1st round of Seat Allocation, the other qualified candidates may be called in subsequent rounds of Seat Allocation.

All the candidates who have applied for the M.S.c nursing course examination can check their results on the official website of www.aiimsexams.ac.in with their login credentials.

For updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiims delhi exam result aiims result
TRENDING NEWS

Dog afraid of drains encounters them, his reaction makes people say ‘aww’. Watch

Smriti Irani shares animated video to convey strong message on female education

This IFS officer motivated kids from a Nashik village to care for birds

Sonu Sood thanks KTR for treating him with ‘world’s best veg biryani’
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP