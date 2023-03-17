Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / AIMA MAT 2023 February session scorecard released at mat.aima.in, get link here

AIMA MAT 2023 February session scorecard released at mat.aima.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 17, 2023 01:26 PM IST

February MAT Scorecards released at mat.aima.in.

All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the Management Aptitude Test MAT February 2023 Scorecards. Candidates who took the examination can download the admit card from the official website at mat.aima.in.

AIMA MAT 2023 February session scorecard released at mat.aima.in

“February MAT Scorecards are live now. Login to your respective dashboards to view and download”, reads the official website.

Candidates can download the February MAT Scorecards through their login credentials.

Direct link download the admit card

AIMA MAT 2023 February session scorecard: Know how to download

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in

Log in through your credentials

Click on the 'Submit' tab

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download the result, and scorecard in PDF format

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
aima scorecard
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP