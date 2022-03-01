AISSEE 2022 results declared at aissee.nta.nic.in, here's how to check NTA score

AISSEE 2022 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2022. Candidates can visit the ntaresults.nic.in and aissee.nta.nic.in and check their results. Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their score card.

<strong>Direct link to check AISSEE 2022 results</strong>

AISSEE 2022 was conducted on January 9 t 360 centres in 167 Cities across India for admission to Class VI and Class IX of the Sainik Schools.

The questions, provisional answer keys, OMR answer sheets and the responses of the candidates were released on February 2. Challenges were

invited from the candidates and verified by the experts and the results were processed as per the answer keys finalised by the experts.

"The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, and other documents required to be submitted by the eligible candidates invited for counselling shall be verified as per norms specified by the Sainik School Society at subsequent stages of the admission process. School-wise, class wise, gender wise and category-wise merit list will be prepared by NTA and hosted on NTA website. It will also be displayed on the website/s of the respective Sainik Schools," says notice released by NTA along with the results.

Note: Candidates are advised to refer to the Information Bulletin on the website of NTA and the website of the respective Sainik School/s for further course of action with reference to their admission.