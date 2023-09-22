AKTU UPTAC 2023 round 2 seat allotment results out at uptac.admissions.nic.in, here's direct link to check
AKTU UPTAC released Round 2 seat allotment result for B.Tech. and B.Arch. candidates. Check at uptac.admissions.nic.in.
Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University has released the AKTU UPTAC 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 on September 22, 2023. Candidates can check the B Tech & B Arch results on the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in.
“Round 2 seat allotment result for B.Tech. and B.Arch. has been declared” reads the official website.
Direct link to check UPTAC round 2 seat allotment result for BTech and B Arch
Candidates can pay the Seat Confirmation fee for BTech and BArch courses from September 22 to September 24.
AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023: Know how to check the seat allotment result for round 2
Visit the official site of AKTU UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result
Key in your login details
Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need
