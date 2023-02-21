Alagappa University result for November 2022 exam out @ alagappauniversity.ac.in

Alagappa University, Tamil Nadu has announced November 2022 semester examination results for affiliated colleges. Students can view their results by visiting the result portal on the university website, alagappauniversity.ac.in. The direct link to check scores is given below.

The university has also activated application portals for obtaining photocopy of answer scripts and for special supplementary examination.

To obtain a photocopy of answer script, a student must apply within 7 days from the date of publication of results. The fee for obtaining photocopy is ₹500 per paper, the university said.

The deadline to apply for revaluation after obtaining photocopy is 7 days from the date of receipt of photocopy. The fee for revaluation is also ₹500 per paper, it added.

“To apply for direct revaluation without applying for photocopy is within 7 days from the date of publication of result. The fee for revaluation is Rs. 600 per paper,” an official statement said.

“As per UGC new guidelines students of all programmes / mode of study are offered 2 years grace period to clear their backlog papers beyond the scheduled duration of their courses. This regulation comes into effect for students admitted into various programmes from the academic year 2017-18 onwards," the university said.

Click on the link below and go to the affiliated colleges tab to view result, apply for photocopy of answer script and revaluation, and supply exam.

Alagappa University result 2022.