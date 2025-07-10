Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Allahabad University UG Result 2025: B.A, B.Sc, LLM results declared, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 07:20 PM IST

Allahabad University UG Result 2025 for B.A Part 2, B.Sc Part 2 and LLM Semester 1 released. The direct link to check results is given here. 

University of Allahabad has declared Allahabad University UG Result 2025 for B.A Part II, B.Sc Part II and LLM Semester 1. Candidates who have appeared for the Bachelor of Arts Part II examination can check the results through the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in.

The Allahabad University campus (HT File Photo)
The Allahabad University campus (HT File Photo)

A total of 1474 candidates have appeared in B.Sc Part 2 exam out of which 891 candidates have passed. For LLM Semester 1, a total of 187 candidates have appeared out of which 156 candidates have passed.

Direct link to Allahabad University UG Result 2025 

Allahabad University UG Result 2025: How to check 

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in.

2. Go to the ticker and click on students.

3. A drop down box will open where candidates will have to click on result link.

4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Allahabad University.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Exam and College Guide
