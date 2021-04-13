Anna University Result 2020 for Nov-Dec Regular exams released, check here

Anna University has declared Anna University Result 2020 for November- December exams. The result of undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes has been declared for regular candidates. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of Anna University on aucoe.annauniv.edu.

The November-December 2020 regular exam results have been announced for programmes including BTech, BE, MTech, ME, MCA and MBA for general and major courses. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

Anna University Result 2020: How to check

• Visit the official site of Anna University on aucoe.annauniv.edu.

• Click on Anna University Result 2020 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result will comprise of the name of the students, exam name, semester with subject code, candidate’s registration number and roll number, marks secured by the candidate and qualifying status. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of Anna University.