AP Agri POLYCET Result 2022 released at angrau.ac.in, direct link here

The Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural University Lam, Guntur has released the Agri POLYCET result 2022 on July 8. Candidates can check the score card at angrau.ac.in. Candidates can check their AP Agri PLOYCET 2022 result through their AGRIPOLYCET 2022 Hall Ticket Number and Registered Mobile Number.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AP AGRI POLYCET 2022 examination was conducted on July 1, 2022 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Direct link to check the AP Agri POLYCET result 2022.

AP AGRI POLYCET Result 2022: How To Check

Visit any of the official website at angrau.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “AGRIPOLYCET -2022 Online Application”

Next, click on the rank card link

Key in your credentials and log in

Download the AGRI POLYCET 2022 scorecard

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON