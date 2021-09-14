Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results

AP EAPCET result 2021 declared for agriculture stream, know how to check

The AP EAPCET result 2021 for agriculture stream has been declared today. The result is available on the official website and candidates can check individual result using registration number and AP EAPCET hall ticket number.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 11:28 AM IST
AP EAPCET 2021 agriculture result declared, know how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The AP EAPCET result 2021, formerly AP EAMCET, for agriculture stream has been declared today. The result is available on the official website and candidates can check individual result using registration number and AP EAPCET hall ticket number.

AP EAPCET result 2021- (direct link will be updated soon)

The result has been announced by the state education minister Audimulapu Suresh. 

With this, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada has declared the AP EAMCET result 2021 for all three streams in which it conducts the exam: engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture. 

AP EAMCET results 2021: Know how to check

  • Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in
  • On the homepage, Click on the AP EAMCET 2021
  • Click on the link that reads, “AP EAMCET 2021 results”
  • Key in your credentials and login
  • The AP EAMCET 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

The AP EAMCET 2021 result for engineering and pharmacy streams was announced on September 8.

80.62% of the total candidates who had appeared for AP EAMCET in the engineering stream, have qualified in the exam.

The exam for engineering stream was held on August 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25. The exam for agriculture and pharmacy was held on September 3, 6 and 7. The answer key was released on August 26 for engineering exam and on September 7 for agriculture and pharmacy examination.

ap eamcet result
