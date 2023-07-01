Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test ( AP ECET 2023) results are awaited. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ECET result 2023: know how to check results at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AP ECET 2023 examination was conducted on June 20. The AP ECET 2023 preliminary answer key was released on June 23. Candidates were able to raise objections to the Preliminary Key till June 25.

AP ECET 2023: Know how to download the results

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login credentials

Your AP ECET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the AP ECET 2023 admit card and take the printout for future reference.

AP ECET 2023 is conducted for admission into 2nd year-level Lateral Entry into Engineering/ Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering & Technology and B.Sc. (Mathematics) Candidates for the academic year 2023-24.