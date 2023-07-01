Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / AP ECET result 2023: Know how to check results at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ECET result 2023: Know how to check results at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 01, 2023 08:19 PM IST

AP ECET result 2023 will be available on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test ( AP ECET 2023) results are awaited. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ECET result 2023: know how to check results at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The AP ECET 2023 examination was conducted on June 20. The AP ECET 2023 preliminary answer key was released on June 23. Candidates were able to raise objections to the Preliminary Key till June 25.

AP ECET 2023: Know how to download the results

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login credentials

Your AP ECET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the AP ECET 2023 admit card and take the printout for future reference.

AP ECET 2023 is conducted for admission into 2nd year-level Lateral Entry into Engineering/ Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering & Technology and B.Sc. (Mathematics) Candidates for the academic year 2023-24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
andhra pradesh results
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP