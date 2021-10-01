AP ECET Result and AP ICET Result 2021 declared, direct link to check here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has declared AP ECET Result and AP ICET Result on October 1, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Integrated Common Entrance Test and Engineering Common Entrance Test can check the result on the official links sche.ap.gov.in and sche.ap.gov.in.

The result was announced by Audimulapu Suresh, Minister of Education, Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check AP ECET Result

Direct link to check AP ICET Result

AP ECET Result and AP ICET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP ECET Result 2021 link or AP ICET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official website, candidates can download the rank cards of AP ECET from October 5, 2021 onwards. On the other hand merit rank obtained in APICET-2021 is valid for admission in the academic year 2021- 22 in the colleges located in the state of Andhra Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official websites of the respective exams.