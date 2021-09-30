Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / AP ECET results, final answer key 2021 to be out on Oct 1, here's how to check
exam results

AP ECET results, final answer key 2021 to be out on Oct 1, here's how to check

AP ECET results, final answer key 2021: AP ECET result to be declared tomorrow, here is how to check the result
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 08:46 PM IST
AP ECET result to be declared tomorrow, here is how to check(Shutterstock)

AP ECET results, final answer key 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur will announce the AP ECET 2021 result on Friday, October 1. Candidates who have appeared for the AP CET 2021 examination can check their results through the official website of AP ECET at sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ECET 2021 examination was conducted on September 19. The provisional answer keys were released on September 20 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 23.

How to check AP ECET results 2021:

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link given to check the AP ECET 2021 result

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AP ECET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its printout for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap ecet ap ecet exam exam result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MHT CET 2021 result for MCA, M.Arch, MHCMT papers today

CBSE class 10 compartment exam result declared at cbseresults.nic.in

Dibrugarh University releases 6th semester UG exam result

Dibrugarh University Results 2021: B.A, B.Sc and B.Com result declared, check here 
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP