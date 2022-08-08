AP ICET 2022 result out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, get link here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the result for AP ICET 2022 on August 8, 2022. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Here's the direct link to check AP ICET 2022 result

AP ICET 2022 was conducted on July 25, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and the second shift was from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm . The AP ICET 2022 exam was conducted around 25 centres across the state. The AP ICET 2022 answer key was released on July 27.

AP ICET 2022 result: How to check

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on “AP ICET-2022”

Next, click on the ‘Results’ link

Key in your details and submit

Your AP ICET 2022 result will appear on your screen

Download and take print out for future reference.