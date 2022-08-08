AP ICET 2022 result releasing today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the result for AP ICET 2022 on August 8, 2022. Interested candidates can check and download the result from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ICET 2022 was conducted on July 25, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and the second shift was from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm in around 25 centres across the state. The AP ICET 2022 answer key was released on July 27.

The State level examination is conducted for admissions into MBA and MCA courses in Andhra Pradesh.

AP ICET 2022 result: How to check

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on “AP ICET-2022”

Next, click on the result link

Key in your details and submit

Your AP ICET 2022 result will appear on your screen

Download and take print out for future reference.