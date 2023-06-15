Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP ICET result 2023 out on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 15, 2023 03:35 PM IST

AP ICET Result 2023: Candidates can now visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET to check their results

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced results of the Integrated Common Entrance Test. Candidates can now visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET, check their results and download rank cards. The direct link is given below.

APSCHE has announced results of ICET 2023 exam (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AP ICET result 2023 direct link

Registration number and hall ticket number are required to check results and registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth are required to download AP ICET rank cards.

How to check AP ICET result 2023

  1. Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  2. Now, go to the rank card or result download page.
  3. Login by using the asked information.
  4. Check and download ICET result.

Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur conducts ICET on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission into first year MBA/MCA courses at participating institutions of the state.

Next, APSCHE will publish the counselling schedule on the exam portal.

