AP LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 1 seat allotment results releasing tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 29, 2023 03:52 PM IST

AP LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 1 seat allotment result is to be released tomorrow, November 30.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release the Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) 2023 counselling phase 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, November 30. Candidates can check the AP Lawcet 2023 phase 1 seat allotment result through the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates have to report to the allotted college from December 1 to December 2. APSCHE commenced the AP LAWCET 2023 counselling registration process on November 17 and ended the registration process on November 22.

AP LAWCET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the AP LAWCET 2023 seat allotment results, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the AP LAWCET 2023 result

Key in your login credentials.

Your AP LAWCET 2023 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

