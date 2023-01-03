Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results
Published on Jan 03, 2023 03:33 PM IST

AP LAWCET/AP PGLCET seat allotment result released at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Seat Allotment result out at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in
ByHT Education Desk

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2022, Post Graduate Common Law Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) seat allotment result. Candidates can check the result on the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates can check their seat allotment results using their hall ticket number and date of birth. The self-reporting and reporting at the college will begin on January 3, 2023, and will end on January 7, 2023. The classes will commence on January 4, 2023.

Direct link to check seat allotment result.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Key in your login details

The seat allotment letter PDF will get displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the seat allotment letter for future use.

Topics
andhra pradesh seat allotment result
