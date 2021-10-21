AP LAWCET results 2021 declared, here’s direct link for result and score card

AP LAWCET results 2021: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), has released the results of Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results along with the score card on the official website of APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET were held on September 22.

The AP LAWCET and PGLCET was conducted for candidates seeking admission into regular LLB course (3 Years & 5 Years) & LLM. Course (2 years) for the academic year 2021-22.

Direct link to check AP LAWCET-2021 results

Direct link to download AP LAWCET-2021 rank card

AP LAWCET/ AP PGLCET result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in

Click on the ‘AP LAWCET 2021’ tab available on the homepage

Click on results link

Enter registration number and LAWCET hall ticket numberClick on 'View Result' link

The result will appear on the screen

Download the result and take its print out for future use

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}