AP OAMDC 2023 phase 1 seat allotment result on Aug 4, know how to check

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2023 phase 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, August 4, 2023. Candidates will be able to check the OMADC 2023 seat allotment results through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check their OAMDC 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment results using their login credentials.

After the OAMDC 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment results candidates have to report to the allotted colleges.

OAMDC 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the ‘Download Phase 1 Allotment Order' link.

Key in your login details

The AP OAMDC 2023 seat allotment list will get displayed on the screen.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website at oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in.