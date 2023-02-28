AP Police SI Result 2022 declared at slprb.ap.gov.in, direct link here

State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP Police SI Result 2022 on February 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for preliminary written test can check the result through the official site of SLPRB at slprb.ap.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, the preliminary written test was conducted on February 19, 2023 at 291 test centres, across 13 towns/cites in Andhra Pradesh. 1,51,288 candidates appeared in the exam, out of which 57,923 candidates qualified. The preliminary answer key was released on February 20, 2023.

Direct link to check AP Police SI Result 2022

AP Police SI Result 2022: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SLPRB at slprb.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP Police SI Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scanned OMR Sheet will be available on website till 11 AM on March 4, 2023 for download. The registration for PMT /PET (Stage II online application process) shall start shortly. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SLPRB, AP.