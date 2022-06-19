Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / AP POLYCET 2022 result declared at polycetap.nic.in, link here
exam results

AP POLYCET 2022 result declared at polycetap.nic.in, link here

State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada has declared the result of the AP POLYCET 2022 exam.
AP POLYCET 2022 result declared at polycetap.nic.in, link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 09:31 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The AP POLYCET 2022 exam results have been released by the State Board of Technical Education and Training in Vijayawada. Candidates can get their rank cards by visiting the official website polycetap.nic.in. The AP POLYCET 2022 examination was conducted on May 29, 2022.

Direct link to check AP POLYCET 2022 result

 

 AP POLYCET result 2022: Know how to download

Visit official website polycetap.nic.in

On the homepage click on the  ‘POLYCET Rank Card’

Key in  AP POLYCET- 2022 Hall Ticket No and click on view button

The AP POLYCET rank card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future use.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada  conducts “Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET)” for the candidates seeking admission in to all Diploma Courses in Engineering / Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics / institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics / Institutions running as 2nd shift in Pvt. Engineering Colleges) in Andhra Pradesh State for the academic year 2022 - 2023.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
result entrance exam for undergraduate admission
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP