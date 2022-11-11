Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / APPSC answer key out for exams held from Nov 3-7, raise objections from today

APPSC answer key out for exams held from Nov 3-7, raise objections from today

exam results
Published on Nov 11, 2022 02:05 PM IST

APPSC has released the preliminary answer key of the examination conducted from November 3 to 7.

APPSC answer key out for exams held from Nov 3-7
ByHT Education Desk

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the preliminary answer key of the examination conducted from November 3 to 7. Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections from the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections if any from November 11 to November 13.

The APPSC answer keys have been released for the posts of Assistant Public Relation Officer, Assistant Statistical Officer, Hostel Welfare Officer, Divisional Accounts Officer (Works), Telugu Reporters, District Public Relation Officer, and Extension Officer.

Direct link

APPSC answer key 2022:How to check

Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in

, click on the link for ‘Initial keys - APPSC - APPSC - Schedule - II (03rd Nov 2022 to 7th Nov 2022 )’

Key in log in details

Click on the answer key link for the relevant post

The APPSC answer key will appear on the screen

Check and take print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
appsc answer key
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP