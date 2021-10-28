Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / ASRB NET Result 2021 declared on asrb.org.in, here’s direct link to check
exam results

ASRB NET Result 2021 declared on asrb.org.in, here’s direct link to check

ASRB NET Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates who want to check the result can do it through the official site of ASRB link given below. 
ASRB NET Result 2021 declared on asrb.org.in, here’s direct link to check
Published on Oct 28, 2021 10:46 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board has declared ASRB NET Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility Test (NET), Agricultural Research Service (ARS) & Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) Examination 2021 can check their result on the official site of ASRB on asrb.org.in. 

The examination was held from August 23 to 27, 2021. A total of 2791 candidates have qualified in ARS 2021 examination in 48 disciplines, 11,058 candidates have qualified NET exam, as per the official notice. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here 

ASRB NET Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of ASRB on asrb.org.in.
  • Click on ASRB NET Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The ARS Main exam will be conducted on November 28, 2021 and STO examination interview will be conducted. The interview schedule will be notified separately. 

RELATED STORIES

Also, in the combined examination for NET 2021, ARS 2021 and STO, the candidature of some candidates has been cancelled. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ASRB. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
asrb exam result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MHT-CET result: 28 students score 100 percentile, know toppers and other details

DUET UG 2021 results declared at nta.ac.in, direct link to check score card

NTA declares Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) result

SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2021 declared at ssc.nic.in, check it here
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP