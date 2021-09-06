Assam CEE results 2021 declared, direct link to check rank card

Assam CEE results 2021: Assam Science and Technology University has announced the Assam CEE Result 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting astu.ac.in.

Candidates will be able to check their rank card by entering their application number and password on the result page.

Successful candidates will be required to appear in the counselling round to be conducted by the university. The University will notify the schedule for the counselling round on its website.

Assam CEE Result 2021: Direct link to check Rank card 2021

Assam CEE results 2021: How to check rank card

Visit the official website of the University at formonline.net

Key in your Application Number and password and click on the login

Your results will appear on the screen

Save the results on your computer and take a printout too

The Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) for admissions to B.Tech Programme in the State of Assam (CEE-2021).