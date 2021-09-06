Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Assam CEE results 2021 declared, direct link to check rank card
exam results

Assam CEE results 2021 declared, direct link to check rank card

Assam CEE results 2021: Assam Science and Technology University has announced the Assam CEE Result 2021 on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 02:08 PM IST
Assam CEE results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting astu.ac.in.(astu.ac.in)

Assam CEE results 2021: Assam Science and Technology University has announced the Assam CEE Result 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting astu.ac.in.

Candidates will be able to check their rank card by entering their application number and password on the result page.

Successful candidates will be required to appear in the counselling round to be conducted by the university. The University will notify the schedule for the counselling round on its website.

Assam CEE Result 2021: Direct link to check Rank card 2021

Assam CEE results 2021: How to check rank card

Visit the official website of the University at formonline.net

Key in your Application Number and password and click on the login

Your results will appear on the screen

Save the results on your computer and take a printout too

The Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) for admissions to B.Tech Programme in the State of Assam (CEE-2021).

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam cee result assam cee exam result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Schools and colleges in Sikkim reopen after 6 months for senior classes

SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2019 declared for Paper II, check result here 

IBPS Office Assistant prelims results 2021 out, how to check clerk exam results

NIOS vocational exams result declared: Know how to check
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP