Assam Class 10 state board results announced

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) announced results of Class 10, High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), and Assam High Madrasa (AHM) for 2021 on Friday.

Assam government cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year due to Covid-19 pandemic and devised an evaluation formula based on results of previous years and internal assessment.

Unlike the previous years, there would be no announcement of rank holders for various streams.

The overall pass percentage for HSLC exams, in which 426,553 candidates appeared, was 93.10% -- a jump of nearly 30% from 64.80% last year. Pass percentage among boys was 93.34% and 92.20% for girls. Of the total candidates 88,521 scored first division (above 60%), 160,298 got second division and 148,313 got third division.

The overall pass percentage for AHM exams in which 12,275 students appeared was 93.18%. Here too, boys (93.58%) outperformed girls (92.93%). A total of 1,759 students secured first division, 5,586 got second division and 4,093 bagged third division.

Results can be viewed on the following websites—sebaonline.org, sebaresults.in, resultsassam.nic.in, www.results.shiksha, www.assam.shiksha, assamonline.in, indiaresults.com, exametc.com, schools9.com, assamjobalerts.com, assamresult.in, iresults.net, necareer.com and Android mobile app SEBA Results 2021.

Results of some candidates could not be declared as the school authority could not furnish the data of Class IX result or any other information required to tabulate the marks sheet. Those students will be allowed to appear the next HSLC/AHM exam on receipt of request, the notification said.

“As the results are declared on the basis of information provided, there will not be any provision for recounting, re-evaluation of marks and providing of photocopies of answer scripts,” said the notification issued by SEBA secretary Suranjana Senapati.

Results of 37 candidates have been withheld for various reasons. They will be required to appear before the clearance committee of examination of SEBA for personal hearing with a letter of identification by the school authorities seven days from now.