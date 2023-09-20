Assam DElEd Result 2023 Live: SCERT PET results releasing today
- Assam DElEd PET Result 2023 Live Updates: SCERT PET results releasing today. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Assam DElEd PET Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of State Council of Educational Research and Training, SCERT Assam will declare Assam DElEd PET 2023 result today, September 20, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Pre-Entry Test can check the result through the official site of SCERT Assam at scertpet.co.in.
The Pre Entry Test 2023 was conducted on September 10, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.
After declaration of district wise result with score & category wise rank, online counseling will be held where candidates will have to mandatorily give their preferences of TEIs where he/she intends to study. However, candidates will be allotted in their preferred TEI based on their score and category.
This exam is conducted for admission into 2 year diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) course for the session 2023-25.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 03:14 PM
Assam DElEd entrance result: What's next?
Next, selected candidates have to participate in the online counselling process. The schedule is available on the website.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 02:58 PM
Assam DElEd Result: Steps to check marks
Go to the examination website, scertpet.co.in.
Open the link to check DElEd PET results.
Key in your credentials and login.
Check and download the result.
For future uses, save a copy of your scorecard.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 02:48 PM
Assam DElEd Result 2023: When and where to check
Assam DElEd Result 2023 will be announced on September 20, 2023. The time of release of result has not been shared by the Council. The result can be checked by candidates on the official link - scertpet.co.in.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 02:38 PM
SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result: Selection process
The candidates will have to appear in the Pre-Entry Test (PET)-2023 of 100 marks comprising of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). District wise Merit list of the candidates will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in Pre-Entry Test (PET) by the candidates. Total Intake Capacity for conducting the course is 4200.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 02:29 PM
Assam DElEd PET Result Live Updates: List of websites
scertpet.co.in
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 02:21 PM
SCERT Deled result 2023: Course details
The course will be of 2-year duration consisting of 4 semesters.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 02:18 PM
SCERT PET result 2023: Login credentials
Registered number
Date of Birth
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 02:15 PM
Deled result 2023: Registration dates
Opening date: July 25, 2023
Closing date: August 22, 2023
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 02:12 PM
Assam D.El.Ed PET 2023: District wise merit list to be prepared
Admission will be open for each Teacher Education Institute (i.e. DIET, CTE, Normal School, BTC and Private Institutes). District wise merit list will be prepared and allotment will be made in Teacher Education Institutes (TEIs) in the districts as per merit and availability of seats. In each district there will be reservation of 30% of total seats for candidates having Science stream and 70% of total seats for Arts & other streams.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 02:09 PM
Assam D.El.Ed PET Result: Counselling dates
Result of seat allotment for the first round of admissions will be declared on October 3 and physical admission with document verification will be done at the allotted institutes from October 4 to 5.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 02:06 PM
Assam D.El.Ed PET Result 2023: Know about the exam
This exam is conducted for admission into 2 year diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) course for the session 2023-25.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 02:03 PM
Assam DElEd Result: About counselling details
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 01:59 PM
Assam DElEd PET 2023 Result: What after results are out?
After results, online counselling will be done from September 22 to 28.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 01:56 PM
Assam DElEd Result: When was exam conducted?
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 01:53 PM
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 01:50 PM
SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result: Where to check
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 01:47 PM
Assam DElEd PET Result: Date and Time
Date: September 20, 2023
Time: Not known