Assam PAT Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check scores

Directorate of Technical Education, Assam has declared Assam PAT Result 2022 on August 2, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Polytechnic Admission Test can check the results through the official site of DTE, Assam on dte.assam.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination was held on July 24, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. Candidates may check their results by clicking on the link “Polytechnic Admission Test- 2022 results” and by entering their roll number and date of birth. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

Assam PAT Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of DTE Assam on dte.assam.gov.in.

Click on Assam PAT Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the notice, the date and time for online counselling will be declared later on through leading newspapers and also will be available on the official site of DTE, Assam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}