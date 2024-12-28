Menu Explore
ATMA 2024 results to be out on December 31, check details

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 28, 2024 05:13 PM IST

The results of ATMA 2024 which was conducted on December 22, 2024, will be declared at 5 pm on December 31, 2024.

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will release the results of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2024 on December 31, 2024.

ATMA is a test that is recognized by AICTE and the Ministry of HRD, Government of India and is conducted across all the states in India.(HT file)
According to the information available on the official website, the results of ATMA 2024 which was conducted on December 22, 2024, will be declared at 5 pm on December 31, 2024.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the results can visit the official website of AIMS at atmaaims.com. ATMA is a test that is recognized by AICTE and the Ministry of HRD, Government of India and is conducted across all the states in India.

Candidates who would like to check their results can login through the ATMA candidates login to view their result.

According to the official website, the ATMA score can be used for securing admission to numerous Post-Graduate Management Programs like MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS and other management post graduate courses.

Exam Pattern:

Candidates were asked 180 questions which was in the multiple choice question format. There were 6 sections and 30 minutes was allotted for each section.

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
Exam and College Guide
