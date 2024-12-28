Menu Explore
SOF IEO Final Result 2024 declared at sofworld.org, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 28, 2024 10:45 AM IST

SOF IEO Final Result 2024 has been released. The direct link to check result is given here. 

Science Olympiad Foundation has declared SOF IEO Final Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for SOF International English Olympiad (SOF IEO) can check the results through the official website of SOF at sofworld.org.

The written test was held on November 8, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. It was for students of Classes 1 to 12. Candidates who want to check the results can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check SOF IEO Final Result 2024

SOF IEO Final Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of SOF at sofworld.org.
  • Click on SOF IEO Final Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

International & Zonal awards/scholarships will be provided to 2nd level winners from class 3 to class 12. Class topper awards/scholarships and for classes 1 & 2 awards/scholarships will be provided to 1st level winners.

ICAI Result: 4 candidates top CA Final exam, country gets 11,500 new Chartered Accountants

Each winner will be entitled to one award/scholarship for an exam. The winners will be entitled to the higher level award/scholarships only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Science Olympiad Foundation.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On