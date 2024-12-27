Menu Explore
ICAI Result: 4 candidates top CA Final exam, country gets 11,500 new Chartered Accountants

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 27, 2024 09:40 AM IST

ICAI CA Final Result 2024: A total of 11,500 candidates qualified as Chartered Accountants, the Insitute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced.

ICAI CA Final Result 2024: Two candidates secured the all-India first rank, and one each got second and third in the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final examination, with results announced late Thursday night.

Four candidates have secured all Inaia 1st, 2nd and 3rd ranks in the ICAI CA Final November exam result(Posted on X by @theicai)
Heramb Maheshwari from Hyderabad and Rishab Ostwal R from Tirupati jointly secured the all India first rank with 508 or 84.67 per cent marks.

Ahmedabad's Riya Kunjankumar Shah is the second topper of the exam. She scored 501 or 83.50 per cent marks.

Kinjal Ajmera from Kolkata has secured the third rank with 493 or 82.17 per cent marks.

A total of 66,987 candidates appeared for the CA Final November examination in group 1. Of them, 11,253 have passed. The pass percentage in this group is 16.8 per cent.

In group 2, as many as 49,459 candidates wrote the exam and 10,566 candidates passed. The pass percentage in group 2 stands at 21.36 per cent.

As many as 30,763 candidates appeared for both groups and 4,134 of them passed, with a pass percentage of 13.44 per cent.

Individual exam results can be accessed at the institute's result portal, icai.nic.in. Candidates need to use their registration numbers along with roll numbers to check the results.

How to check ICAI CA Final result, merit list

  1. Go to icai.nic.in.
  2. Open the CA Final result or merit list download link, as required.
  3. To check the result, enter your six digit roll number along with the registration number.
  4. To check the merit list, enter your roll number.
  5. Submit and download your result/check the merit list.

ICAI conducted the Final course exam for group 1 on November 3, 5 and 7. The group 2 exam was held on November 9, 11 and 13.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
